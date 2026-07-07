Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa met with a delegation from Ernst & Young MENA (EY MENA) to discuss the firm's plans to expand its consulting business in Egypt, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on EY's plan to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of services from Egypt, including business, financial, risk, human resources, and organizational transformation consulting, as well as advanced technology services covering cybersecurity, digital engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), business platforms, and digital transformation.

During the meeting, Eissa reaffirmed the Egyptian government's commitment to strengthening cooperation with major international companies and attracting more investments to support sustainable economic development.

He said that Egypt is working to improve the competitiveness of the business environment, encourage local and foreign investment, and expand private-sector participation as a key driver of economic growth.

He also outlined the government's ongoing program to restructure and improve the performance of economic entities, state-owned enterprises, and units within the state's administrative apparatus. These measures are intended to improve operational efficiency, strengthen governance and transparency, and maximize the use of state assets and resources in line with Egypt's economic reform objectives.

In addition, Eissa highlighted continued efforts to implement a program and performance budget that links public spending to defined programs and measurable outcomes. This program is designed to improve the efficiency of public expenditure, strengthen oversight, enhance transparency, optimize the use of state resources, and support the goals of Egypt Vision 2030 while improving public services.

EY has operated in the MENA region since 1923. Today, the firm employs more than 8,500 people across 27 offices in 14 countries.

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