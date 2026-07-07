PHOTO
A draft Egyptian law would elevate the Future of Egypt Authority from a military-linked body focused on agricultural and industrial development and commodities imports into an overarching economic authority reporting directly to the president, a copy seen by Reuters shows.
The bill, the copy of which was stamped by the cabinet, would empower the authority to absorb state land and companies, run tax-exempt "sustainable development zones," and operate two new funds: a sovereign wealth vehicle dubbed "Nile Pyramids", and a social-spending fund called "Daem".
The draft law would also allow the authority to acquire other sovereign, economic, or investment national funds wholly owned by the state, while shielding its contracts from most legal challenges and exempting it from civil-service, procurement and public-company laws.
The draft law needs to be reviewed by Egypt's parliament before approval.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)