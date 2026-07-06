Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank sold 411,239 shares in National Company for Housing for Professional Syndicates (NHPS), reducing its stake to 7.430% from 10%, according to a bourse filing.

The sale transaction was implemented at a total value of EGP 28.670 million, an average price of EGP 69.71 per share.

Sigma for Securities was the broker for the transaction.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the company’s net profits after tax increased by 24.95% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.637 billion from EGP 1.310 billion.