Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held talks with Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, to discuss increasing investments in natural gas exploration and production, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of his visit to Abu Dhabi, Badawi asserted full commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership in the energy sector to bolster energy security, achieve mutual benefit, and unlock new investment and cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting explored ways to expand the business volume of Egyptian companies, particularly Enppi and Petrojet, in the UAE market, building on their ongoing projects and partnerships with ADNOC.

Both sides also reviewed the activities of Arcius Energy, a joint venture (JV) between ADNOC and bp, and its ambitious growth strategy in Egypt aimed at boosting natural gas production through a diversified portfolio that includes promising exploration areas, discovered fields under development, and producing assets.

In line with its 2026 plans, the company seeks to advance the Harmattan field project and launch an offshore drilling campaign, starting with the West Atoll exploration well. It will also continue participating in developing the Zohr field and the North Damietta area, which includes the Atoll field.

The officials also explored investment opportunities in undeveloped gas discoveries in the Egyptian Mediterranean, as well as promising open exploration areas to attract new investments, accelerate the development of gas resources, and support efforts to increase domestic production.

Talks also touched upon investment prospects in the Red Sea region, highlighting its untapped potential and its prospects for future exploration and production activities.

During a recent meeting with the CEO of AIQ, Dennis Jol, Badawi reviewed plans to utilize AI-powered tools and leverage digital transformation in Egypt's oil and gas sector.