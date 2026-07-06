Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer, has announced that its flagship cinema has achieved the first Accessibility Certification in the GCC through Dubai Municipality’s Certificate of Compliance with Accessibility Regulations for Existing Buildings (Wosool).

With this milestone, VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates becomes the first and only fully accessible cinema in the Middle East, a statement said.

The upgraded cinema now welcomes all categories of People of Determination, enabling them to enjoy the full range of cinema services across all auditoriums with ease, comfort, and independence. The upgraded features include doors designed for easy access, appropriate ramps at entrances and exits, accessible health facilities, dedicated counter and auditorium space, and wayfinding, amongst other integrated features that ensure seamless access throughout the cinema spaces.

This reflects the successful delivery of comprehensive inclusion, ensuring People of Determination can access and experience cinema services on an equal footing with other members of the community, it said.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said: “We are proud to receive the Wosool certification for VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates, a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to creating great moments for everyone, every day. This recognition reinforces our belief that true excellence is inclusive by design. Through our company-wide sustainability strategy, ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’, we continue to embed accessibility and inclusivity into the heart of our destinations. We are committed to shaping spaces that go beyond compliance and reimagining destinations where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to enjoy their experience fully, every time they visit.”

Building on this achievement, Majid Al Futtaim will continue to expand accessibility enhancements across its portfolio, with similar upgrades set to be implemented across remaining VOX Cinemas locations within the group, further advancing its mission to create inclusive entertainment experiences for communities across the region, it said.

Since the launch of the Wosool Service – coinciding with the issuance of the Dubai Universal Design Code as one of the key outcomes of the “My Community... A City for Everyone” initiative launched by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of making Dubai a friendly city for People of detemination – obtaining the Wosool Certificate has become a mandatory requirement for buildings and facilities across the Emirate. The certificate serves as evidence of compliance with the accessibility requirements of the Dubai Building Code, ensuring that buildings and facilities provide an inclusive, safe, and accessible built environment for all members of society, including people of determination, older adults, and children.

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