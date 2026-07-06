RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has exempted several business activities from paying the fee required to obtain a 24-hour operating permit, Okaz newspaper reported.

The exemptions include fuel stations — specifically fuel dispensing services — and service centers located outside urban areas, as well as hotels, hotel apartments, resorts and similar accommodation facilities.

Pharmacies, healthcare services, educational institutions, wedding halls and recreational rest houses are also exempt from the fee.

The ministry recently approved regulations governing 24-hour operating permits under the Municipal Licensing Procedures System and its executive regulations. Obtaining the permit requires approval from the relevant municipality and security authorities.

Under the new regulations, the 24-hour permit applies to business operations between midnight and 5 a.m. The restriction does not apply during the holy month of Ramadan or Eid holidays.

The ministry said it will set rules governing employee shifts during the permitted operating hours, while municipalities will designate the streets and locations where eligible businesses may operate to avoid negatively affecting residential neighborhoods.

Municipalities will also determine operating hours in line with Saudi labor regulations and decisions governing women's employment.

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