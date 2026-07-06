RIYADH — Over 15,000 violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations were arrested across the Kingdom between June 25 and July 1, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced.

During joint security campaigns conducted by the MOI, Saudi authorities arrested 15,591 violators.

According to the ministry, those arrested included 7,759 violators of residency regulations, 4,488 violators of border security regulations, and 3,344 violators of labor regulations.

Authorities also arrested 1,629 people while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 53 percent were Ethiopian nationals, 46 percent were Yemeni nationals, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

In addition, 58 people were apprehended while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

The ministry said 17 individuals were arrested for transporting, sheltering, employing, or otherwise assisting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations.

A total of 27,445 violators—including 25,412 men and 2,033 women—are currently undergoing procedures to enforce the relevant regulations.

These procedures include referring 16,912 violators to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, referring 4,174 to complete travel reservations, and deporting 12,292 violators.

The ministry reiterated that facilitating the illegal entry of border security violators into the Kingdom, transporting them, providing them with shelter or assistance, or offering any form of support or service constitutes a major crime punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment, a fine of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of any vehicles or properties used in committing the offense.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 or 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

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