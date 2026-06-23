RIYADH — The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CITC) has imposed fines amounting to SR149 million on violators of the Telecommunications Law during the year 2025.

According to a recent report issued by the committees responsible for reviewing violations of the Telecommunications Law, the commission had received a total of 1,219 reports in 2025, of which 626 (51 percent) were filed against service providers and 593 (49 percent) against other entities.

The CITC stated that it issued 1,050 decisions during the last year. Of these, 48 percent were issued against service providers, while 52 percent targeted individuals and other companies.

The report highlighted the most significant violations, including damaging, tampering with, or disrupting public telecommunications networks; unlawfully using such networks; obstructing telecommunications services; and impeding the exchange of information.

Other notable violations included advertising or implementing pricing and promotional offers in breach of the rules and procedures stipulated in decisions issued by the authority; failing to provide the authority with the reports, information, or documentation required to facilitate its regulatory functions; and non-compliance with the number portability regulations issued by the authority.

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