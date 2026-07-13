ABU DHABI: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with its strategic partners, has affirmed that the situation across the UAE is stable, reassuring the public that the country's national monitoring and follow-up systems are operating around the clock with a high level of efficiency and readiness to continuously monitor any developments and respond to them immediately.

The Authority confirmed that the missile threats detected this morning were outside the UAE's borders.

NCEMA said that the precautionary alerts and warning messages form part of the UAE's proactive approach to dealing with any potential developments or imminent risks, even where the likelihood of impact is low, reflecting the readiness of the national emergency management system and its commitment to taking the necessary measures to safeguard the safety and stability of the community.

NCEMA reiterated that there are currently no indications of concern, adding that relevant authorities continue monitoring the developments and will keep the public informed of any developments through official channels.