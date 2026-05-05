RIYADH — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned, in the strongest terms, the treacherous attacks that targeted a national carrier affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The GCC chief affirmed that the continuation of these brutal Iranian attacks, targeting ships passing through the Strait, constitutes piracy and a serious threat to the security of maritime routes and straits, and represents a flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them resolution No. 2817.

Albudaiwi expressed the GCC’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

