RIYADH - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said that interior ministers of the GCC States have reaffirmed that the security of the GCC States is indivisible.

He made the remarks at the conclusion of the emergency meeting of the GCC interior ministers at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa chaired the session.

Albudaiwi said that the meeting stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between the ministries of interior and relevant authorities across the GCC.

“This emphasis comes in light of the recent arrests of cells linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and aims to confront all threats to the security and stability of the GCC states, as well as to address the consequences and developments of current events, and combat all forms of terrorism,” he said.

Albudaiwi said that the interior ministers discussed several key topics during the meeting, with particular focus on the regional security situation arising from current events and the means to strengthen joint Gulf security coordination and cooperation. In response to the challenges posed by attacks on GCC countries, they reaffirmed that the security of the GCC states is indivisible.

Albudaiwi noted that the interior ministers conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, who lost their lives in these attacks, while wishing a swift recovery to the injured. “The ministers commended the significant efforts of the Gulf security services in uncovering and apprehending the involved cells, emphasizing that these achievements reflect the efficiency, vigilance, and high state of readiness of the GCC security forces to safeguard the security and stability of their nations and to confront all threats to the safety of their societies,” he added.

Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif headed the Saudi delegation at the meeting. He welcomed the ministers and conveyed to them the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting reviewed several security topics, including rapid developments and changes in the region, as well as ways to enhance joint security coordination and cooperation among member states in support of the security and stability of GCC countries.

Several senior officials from the interior ministries of GCC member states also attended the meeting.

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