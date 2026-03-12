RIYADH - Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as Jordan.

The Resolution 2817 strongly condemns the egregious attacks by Iran against the Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing that the attacks constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

The resolution, jointly presented by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Jordan, reaffirmed strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of the GCC states and Jordan. It emphasized that the Iranian acts constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Saudi Arabia welcomes the provisions of the resolution, including its condemnation of the attacks on residential areas and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings, as well as the expression of solidarity with these countries and their peoples.”

The ministry highlighted the broad international support for the resolution and the global condemnation of these brutal Iranian attacks. It called for immediate and unconditional cessation of the Iranian hostilities and for an end to any provocation or threats against neighboring countries, including the use of proxies.

“The Kingdom affirms the provisions of the resolution and reiterates its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to deter aggression, as recognized in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement said.

