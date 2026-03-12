Iran continued its attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure across the Gulf on Wednesday, showing no respite in the ongoing Middle East conflict as regional air defence systems intercepted waves of drones, ballistic missiles and other aerial threats targeting key cities, airports and energy facilities.

Authorities across the Gulf said most of the incoming threats were successfully intercepted, preventing major damage and casualties, although some incidents resulted in minor injuries and limited infrastructure damage.

Governments in the region strongly condemned the targeting of civilian areas, warning that the attacks pose a serious threat to regional stability and violate international humanitarian law.

In the United Arab Emirates, air defence systems intercepted aerial threats that caused a fire at Abu Dhabi’s old airport, which authorities said was quickly brought under control with no injuries reported.

Earlier in the day, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, injuring four people. Officials said two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national suffered minor injuries, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

Despite the incident, authorities confirmed that air traffic operations at the airport were continuing as normal.

Oil tank struck in Oman

Oman also reported multiple drone incidents. An Omani security source said several drones were shot down while others struck fuel tanks at the port of Salalah, though no casualties were recorded.

Another drone was intercepted and a second fell into the sea north of Duqm without causing damage or injuries, according to the Oman News Agency.

Omani authorities said security agencies were making every effort to monitor and counter the attacks and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding national security and the safety of residents.

Violation of UN charter says Bahrain

Bahrain said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 106 ballistic missiles and 177 unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the kingdom since the start of the Iranian attacks. The Bahrain Defence Force General Command condemned the targeting of civilian sites and private property, calling it a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. The indiscriminate attacks, it said, represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said four drones targeting the kingdom’s Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced that Qatari armed forces had also intercepted a missile attack targeting the country.

Kuwait also reported multiple drone interceptions. The Ministry of Defence said air defence systems detected and engaged seven drones in the past 24 hours during the ongoing regional escalation.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said Kuwaiti forces successfully intercepted the hostile targets within operational zones, with no injuries reported.

Another drone fell outside the danger area, while the Kuwait National Guard shot down eight additional drones south of the country. Authorities said specialised bomb squads had responded to 172 reports related to drone threats so far.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

