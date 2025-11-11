Parsons Corporation has announced that it has been awarded two contracts worth a combined contract value over $100 million to perform programme management and design engineering for two Middle East government customers.

Confirming this, Parsons said these contracts represent new work for the company and reflect its ability to bring its comprehensive national security, critical infrastructure protection, and programme management capabilities and expertise to bear on the success of its Middle East customer base.

These awards underscore Parsons’ strategy to leverage its strong regional posture in the transportation and urban development markets to move into adjacencies aligned to the company’s core competencies in defence, security, tourism, and entertainment.

The scope of work includes lead the design review and project and construction management of regional national security infrastructure programs and will design border security infrastructure and facilities across critical border regions, it stated.

On the new contract win, Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA said: "Parsons can bring proven global national security and infrastructure protection capabilities combined with over six decades of Middle Eastern experience to these important requirements across the region."

"We are honoured to contribute to these milestone programmes that are strengthening the Middle East’s security posture and will leverage our industry-leading capabilities to enhance regional and global security," he stated.

Our team will use Parsons’ 80 years of global expertise, along with our local experience in designing and managing complex projects, to deliver these programs", he added.-

