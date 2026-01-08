Riyadh: Jazan Development and Investment Company (Jazadco) has renewed a Sharia-compliant working capital facility valued at SAR 15 million with Arab National Bank (ANB).

The funding is aimed at supporting Jazadco’s aquaculture and agricultural operations, according to a bourse filing.

It will be used to directly fund the purchase of materials, tools, equipment, aquaculture ponds, and inventory, based on bank-approved invoices.

Effective from 6 January 2026, the nine-month facility is secured by a promissory note and a mortgage on real estate.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Jazadco swung to net profits of SAR 12.15 million, against net losses of SAR 139.21 million in 9M-24.

