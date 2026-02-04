Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed an agreement to finance a social housing project in Republic of Seychelles valued at AED32 million, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global development leader in advancing sustainable development

The strategic initiative aims to deliver housing units that enhance quality of life for residents and support sustainable urban growth.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, during the World Governments Summit as part of the Fund’s participation. It was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Pierre Laporte, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade, and Investment of Republic of Seychelles.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi stated, "Signing this agreement with Republic of Seychelles underscores ADFD’s ongoing commitment to advancing national development priorities in partner countries. By financing the social housing project, ADFD demonstrates its dedication to promoting social stability through the provision of housing units that meet residents’ needs within a safe and sustainable living environment. The initiative also enhances community well-being, strengthens urban planning efficiency, and supports balanced population distribution, fully aligned with broader comprehensive development objectives.”

Pierre Laporte added, "We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE, particularly Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, for their pioneering role in fostering sustainable development and supporting community prosperity. Financing of social housing in Seychelles represents a forward-looking model of constructive development partnership, delivering tangible impact on integrated urban planning, advancing comprehensive development, and realising a sustainable future vision for our country."

The project includes the construction of 80 housing units for low-income families, including 32 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units, all equipped with essential infrastructure and services.

Implementation will be conducted in two phases, each comprising 40 units in Orchid Villa area, ensuring efficient planning and urban integration.