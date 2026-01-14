Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the MENA region, has launched its flagship private credit fund, Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Credit Fund.

The fund has a target size of up to SAR 750 million ($200 million), according to a press release.

It has completed its first close at over SAR 300 million ($80 million), deploying the capital into two investments, with partnerships with regional fintech platforms Lendo and JeelPay.

Further investments are expected to close in the first half (H1) of 2026.

Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Credit Fund offers institutional and private wealth investors access to high-quality opportunities in the GCC’s fast-growing private credit market.

Tariq Al Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented: " This fund reflects Jadwa’s ability to originate and execute attractive private credit opportunities, and our conviction in the asset class in light of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC’s economic momentum and growing demand for credit."

Fidaa Haddad, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit at Jadwa Investment, added: "Our private credit platform is designed to support high-quality companies across multiple transactions, offering investors access to the growing private credit market in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC.”

“We are excited to announce our first investments and look forward to delivering strong and consistent outcomes for our investors,” Haddad mentioned.

This launch supports Jadwa’s commitment to providing advanced investment solutions for institutional and private wealth clients, leveraging its deep regional presence, origination capabilities and private capital expertise.

