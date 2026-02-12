Egypt’s CFH Asset Management plans to launch four new investment funds this year, including a metals fund and a Sharia compliant equity fund, CEO Amr Zeidan told Zawya Arabic.



The firm currently manages five investment funds: two money market funds, a dual money market–fixed income fund, and two Egyptian equity funds. CFH is a subsidiary of Cairo Capital Investments, which has been operating in Egypt since 1995.



“A metals investment fund, and another multi asset fund… (in addition to) a capital protection fund and a Sharia-compliant equity investment fund,” Zeidan said in response to a question about the company's funds plan for the year.



A capital protection fund mainly invests in equities along with fixed-income instruments.



Zeidan said the Sharia compliant equity fund and the multi asset fund are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026. The metals fund is planned for the third quarter, while the capital protection fund is scheduled for either the third or the fourth quarter.



Fund sizes are still under review and will be determined before launch of each fund, he added.



Click here to read the article in Arabic

