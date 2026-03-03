The UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday evening confirmed that trading and settlement activities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will resume on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

As a market measure to manage the anticipated price volatility, the ADX will temporarily adjust its lower price limit threshold for securities to -5%.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) also announced the reopening of Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday.

Following rising Middle East tensions between Iran and the US, the regulator announced on Sunday that the country’s capital markets, including the ADX and DFM, will be closed on Monday, 2 March and Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

The CMA will continue to monitor developments and take any measures deemed appropriate in line with its mandate, in order to ensure investor protection. All concerned parties are advised to follow official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for further updates.

Stock exchanges in the GCC saw a very volatile session on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s TASI showed some resilience, rising 0.7% on the back of a 1.9% gain in Saudi Aramco. Qatar’s QSI, however, closed 0.7% lower, while Bahrain’s BAX dipped 0.3%.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com