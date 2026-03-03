Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting virtually on Sunday, March 1, 2026 chaired by Vodafone Qatar Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani.

The outcome of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting was the approval of all resolutions on the agenda including the Board of Directors proposal to distribute a cash dividend of 12% of the nominal share value, i.e. QR0.12 per share.

The meeting also covered the Board of Director’s report detailing the Company’s activities and its financial position for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The shareholders reviewed and endorsed the external auditor’s report on the Company’s Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the external auditor’s reports on the Company’s corporate governance and internal controls over financial reporting. It was also approved unanimously that PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) be appointed as the Company’s auditors for the financial year 2026, in addition to approving their fees.

The shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the Corporate Governance Report of the Company for 2025. Moreover, there was unanimous agreement to discharge the members of the Board from all liabilities and approve their remuneration.

Addressing the shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Qatar, said: “Vodafone Qatar delivered strong financial and operational performance in 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategy, continued innovation, and disciplined execution across the business. The year represented a period of sustained momentum as we further strengthened our digital and technological capabilities and reinforced our position as a key enabler of Qatar’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

He continued: “Guided by a strong customer-centric approach, the Company continued to invest in next-generation products and services, resilient network capabilities, and future-ready infrastructure.”

Sheikh Hamad added: “This year, the Company reported a net profit of QR702m, representing a 16.8% increase year-on-year. Total revenue grew by 8.1% to reach QR3.4bn, while EBITDA exceeded QR1.5bn, reflecting solid operational performance and sustained cost discipline.”

