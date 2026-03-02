Arab Finance: Valmore Holding (VLMR), previously Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH), has reported a 24% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue for 2025, driven by growth across most of its business segments, an improved operating environment, and continued execution of portfolio optimization initiatives, as per an emailed press release.

The company reported revenue of $685 million for the year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% to $322 million.

Net profit was broadly stable year-on-year at $186 million, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching $161 million, supported by strong operating growth and gains from portfolio restructuring.

EBITDA margin stood at 47%, while net profit margin reached 27%, reflecting stable profitability, the company said.

Chairman Loay Jassim Al-Kharafi described 2025 as a pivotal year in Valmore’s strategic transformation, citing the group’s strong performance across its investment portfolio.

The board has proposed a cash dividend of 4.5 US cents per share for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming general assembly meeting.

For his part, CEO Jon Rokk said the results were driven by continued progress in executing the company’s strategic objectives and solid operating performance across its portfolio.

During the year, Valmore completed the financial close of a new investment in the United Kingdom, Endolys, marking its first major expansion outside the Middle East and North Africa region.

Also, the company has begun deploying capital into the project, which it said would support the development of a scalable platform generating foreign currency returns in line with global sustainability trends.

As per the company's consolidated financial results, Valmore posted a 1.13% YoY decline in profits excluding minority interest in 2025, registering $161.182 million, compared to $163.028 million.

As for the standalone net profit after tax, it fell to $56.847 million in 2025 from $107.507 million in 2024.

Valmore Holding is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport, and infrastructure.

