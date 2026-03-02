Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Oriental Weavers Carpets (ORWE) inched down by 0.13% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.189 billion in 2025, from EGP 2.192 billion in 2024, the financial results showed.

Oriental Weavers Carpets registered consolidated net sales valued at EGP 26.622 billion last year, up from EGP 24.288 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after income tax hit EGP 2.125 billion at the end of December 2025, versus EGP 1.931 billion in 2024.

Founded in 1981, Oriental Weavers Group is one of the largest carpet, rug, and related raw materials producers across the world. It has manufacturing facilities in three countries. The company started trading on the EGX in 1997. The Group has manufacturing facilities in the US and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide.