Arab Finance: Misr El-Gedida for Housing and Development (HELI) logged a net profit after tax of EGP 2.711 billion in 2025, up by 6% year on year (YoY) from EGP 2.559 million, according to the company’s financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company’s sales grew 197% to EGP 3.137 billion in the 12-month period ended December 31st, 2025, from EGP 1.055 billion in 2024.

Misr El-Gedida for Housing and Development is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as projects’ planning and supervision.