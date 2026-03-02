RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened sharply lower on Sunday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) dropping more than 4% in early trading following geopolitical tensions triggered by attacks on Iran.

The main index hovered around 10,280 points, with most listed companies recording losses.

The decline was led by Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank.

Trading value exceeded SR500 million within the first 10 minutes of the session.

Elsewhere in the region, the main index of the Muscat Stock Exchange fell 3% at the start of trading.

Stock markets in the UAE and Qatar were closed for a holiday, while Boursa Kuwait suspended trading until further notice.

