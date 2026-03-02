Arab Finance: International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals (ICFC) registered EGP 214.103 million in net profit after tax during 2025, an annual plunge of 6.4% from EGP 228.73 million, according to the financial results.

Net sales amounted to EGP 3.686 billion in 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.691 billion.

Founded in 2001, International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals is a leading joint stock company specializing in the blended fertilizers industry.

The company operates in trading fertilizers, seeds, insecticides, and pesticides, in addition to marketing equipment and requirements for agricultural production. It also exports to countries from Latin America, Africa, and Europe.