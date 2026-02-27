AMMAN — Hikma Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced its audited financial results for 2025, reporting a 7 per cent increase in revenues (6 per cent in constant currency) to $3.349 billion, compared with $3.127 billion in 2024.

The company said growth was achieved across its three geographic regions, North America, the Middle East and North Africa and Europe, driven by strong performance in its branded medicines and Hikma Rx segments, in addition to improved results in its injectables business.

Chief Executive Officer Said Darwazah said that the strong momentum in the branded and Hikma Rx segments, alongside growth across regions, enabled the group to deliver increases in revenues and profits in line with expectations while maintaining resilient margins.

He added that the company is taking measured steps to address challenges in the injectables segment, expressing confidence in the sector’s long-term prospects and in the 2026 outlook, which is based on sustained operational momentum and increased investment to support sustainable growth, according to Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hikma also announced a 5 per cent increase in total dividend distributions and the launch of a share buyback programme of up to $250 million during 2026, reflecting the strength of its financial position and its ability to generate cash.

The company expects group revenues to grow by between 2 per cent and 4 per cent in 2026.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).