Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the kingdom’s leading bank in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The bank recorded robust performance, reflecting the continued success of its strategic agenda and its growing impact in advancing Bahrain’s economic development.

The results affirm BDB’s ongoing efforts to empower the SME sector, which remains one of the key pillars of the kingdom’s sustainable growth.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank reported a net loss attributable to the owners of the bank of BD443,000, compared to BD359,000 in the same period of 2024 which represents an increase of 23pc.

The movement is mainly to the recognition of a one-off impairment charge relating to a BDB subsidiary. Total operating income for the fourth quarter has increased by 10pc to BD2.771 million, up from BD2.522m in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting improved core operating performance during the quarter.

In addition, the bank achieved a significant improvement in total comprehensive results, with the net comprehensive loss attributable to owners decreasing by 46pc to BD1.387m, compared to BD2.566m in the same period of 2024 mainly due to reduced negative fair value movements in securities.

For the full year ending December 31, 2025, BDB reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of BD837,000, up 16pc from BD719,000 in 2024.

Total operating income grew by 15pc, reaching BD11.093m compared to BD9.654m in the previous year both due to increases in core banking profit and interest income in addition to an increase in fee and other income mirroring the bank’s favourable outcomes of its adopted strategies.

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders soared to BD3.408m, representing an increase of 1,579pc from BD203,000 in 2024 mainly due to the positive fair value movements in securities.

Shareholders’ equity also rose by 5pc, reaching BD67.336m at year-end 2025 compared to BD63.928m the year prior. Meanwhile, total assets as of December 31, 2025 stood at BD208.135m, compared to BD217.193m as of end-2024, representing a decrease of 4pc.

As at December 31, 2025, the bank has fully recouped its accumulated losses and reported retained earnings of BD68,000, compared to accumulated losses of

BD685,000 at the end of the previous year marking an important turning point for the bank.

Commenting on the results, BDB chairman Ghassan Ghaleb Abdulaal said: “The 16pc rise in net profit attributable to shareholders reflects the strength of our governance framework and the bank’s strategic direction. We remain committed to fostering sustainable economic growth by supporting Bahrain’s SME sector, which stands as a cornerstone of national economic development.

“In line with the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, we will continue to deliver innovative financing solutions, invest in digital infrastructure, and develop the capabilities of our workforce across all levels.”

Dalal Al Qais, group chief executive officer of BDB, added: “We are pleased with our performance for 2025, particularly the 15pc growth in total operating income. These results stem from effective management, improved operational efficiencies, and our ability to provide a wide range of solutions tailored to SMEs.

“This achievement also reflects our team’s dedication to innovation and creating tangible value for our clientele across the Kingdom. Our focus stays on empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs by continuing to enrich our partnerships and accelerating our digital transformation across every aspect of the bank’s operations.”

