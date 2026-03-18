Electro Cable Egypt (ECE) (ELEC) recorded a 62.24% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during 2024, recording EGP 501.389 million, compared to EGP 1.327 billion, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Sales declined to EGP 10.818 billion in 2025 from EGP 13.778 billion in 2024.

The company’s standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 104.406 million last year, up from EGP 435.658 million the year before.

Electro Cable is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the electric components manufacturing sector. The company manufactures and distributes power and telecommunication cables and wires in Egypt and abroad.

Its product portfolio includes low-, medium-, and high-tension power cables, isolated cables, and telephone communication cables.

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