Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged around 60 points or 0.58 percent to close at 10,393.29 points yesterday helped by interest from investors.

The index concluded Monday’s trading at 10,333.32 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 241,249,200 from 128,425,974 on March 16. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR511.236m as a result of implementing 25,736 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 29 companies rose, while the prices of 21 companies decreased, and four companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation stood at QR614.483bn compared to QR611.026bn in the previous session.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, insurance, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.42 percent, 1.50 percent, 0.44 percent, 1.70 percent, 2.49 percent and 0.85 percent respectively. Meanwhile the real estate sector declined by 0.26 percent.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.97 percent to 25,578.64, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.93 percent to 5,078.33 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.18 percent to 843.18 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.80 percent to 4,025.84 points

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Doha Bank, QLM Life and Medical Insurance, Qatar Insurance, and Al Mahhar Holding Company rising by 6 percent, 5.1 percent, 3 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Meanwhile the Commercial Bank, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Estithmar Holding, Meeza QSTP, and Al Faleh Educational Holding Company were the top losers, declining 7.7 percent, 6.6 percent, 1.2 percent, 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

In a recent post on its X platform, Qatar Stock Exchange highlighted the basics of stock market and five rules that make investing smarter. These include understanding the company (to review how a company operates and generates revenue), diversification (broadening investment exposure across various industries and entities mitigates risk and fosters long-term portfolio resilience), long-term perspective that is short-term market fluctuations are a natural part of financial markets and often provide great investment, it noted.

It further noted that disclosures and official announcements of listed companies are key sources of reliable information; and investment decisions should be aligned with the investor’s financial goals and the timeframe established for achieving those goals.

It also explained that understanding the fundamentals of investing helps investors interpret market movements more effectively.

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