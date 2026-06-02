U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday ‌after hitting a series of record highs, while blowout results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a funding commitment from Alphabet underscored investor confidence in the ​AI buildout.

HPE surged about 28% in premarket trading after the AI server maker pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years. Rivals Dell and Super ​Micro ​Computer climbed 2.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Alphabet said it was looking to raise $80 billion in equity offerings, including an investment from Berkshire Hathaway, to fund a costly expansion of its AI infrastructure.

Its shares slipped nearly 2.8% "It confirms the insatiable demand ⁠that we're seeing really across the board for AI. Every day it seems like a different company comes out with incredible signs that this wave of AI is alive and well," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their eighth straight session of gains on Monday and closed at record levels, with Nvidia rising more than 6% ​after it unveiled ‌a new processor to bring ⁠AI to personal computers.

Stronger-than-expected ⁠first-quarter results and enthusiasm around AI have powered the U.S. stock rally. Hopes for an end to the U.S.-Iran conflict and for the ​reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have also supported sentiment, though recent flare-ups have raised concerns.

Lebanon ‌announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel on Monday. A prolonged conflict could ⁠stoke inflation, push the Federal Reserve toward tighter monetary policy and threaten Wall Street's record run.

"The Middle East matters, but it really is a market that's focusing more on the continued incredible growth we continue to see of technology and AI," Detrick said. At 08:11 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 194 points, or 0.38%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.19%.

Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 34.5 points, or 0.11%. Marvell Technology's shares surged more than 19% after Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang called the chipmaker the next "trillion dollar company" at the Computex conference in Taipei. Marvell closed below a market value of $200 billion on Monday. Nvidia invested $2 billion in Marvell in March.

U.S. job openings data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET, ahead ‌of Friday's pivotal employment report.

Investors will also watch out for comments from Cleveland Fed President ⁠Beth Hammack, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, later in the day ​for cues on the rate outlook.

Money market pricing shows traders have all but priced out rate cuts for 2026 and see growing odds of an eventual hike in the face of mounting inflationary pressures.

Among other movers, Microchip Technology added 9.3% after an upbeat data center revenue forecast.

Philip ​Morris slipped nearly ‌1% after the cigarette maker lowered its annual profit forecast. Generac jumped 9% after signing an ⁠agreement with a hyperscale data center operator to supply ​backup power generators.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Twesha Dikshit in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)