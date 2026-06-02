Arabia Investments Holding reported net losses after tax totaling EGP 2.505 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, down 35.91% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 3.909 million, the financial results showed.

Loss per share amounted to EGP 0.002 in Q1 2026 when compared to EGP 0.0025 in Q1 2025.

Established in 1985, Arabia Investments Holding serves as an incubator for small- to mid-size companies within its current growth platforms, with a long-term goal of strategic exit of these platforms.

The company became an entrepreneurial investment holding firm in 2017 with the culture of a private equity firm. It has been listed on the Egyptian stock exchange since 2010.

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