Arab Finance: Mansourah Poultry turned to consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, totaling EGP 42.513 millionو against net profits of EGP 45.629 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Loss per share stood at EGP 0.043 at the end of March 2026, when compared to a profit per share of EGP 0.046 in Q1 2025. Revenues declined to EGP 156.222 million from EGP 262.701 million.

In the first three months of 2026, Mansourah Poultry also shifted to standalone net losses valued at EGP 41.637 million, compared to profits amounting to EGP 45.158 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues shrank to EGP 122.953 million from EGP 213.824 million.

Meanwhile, the board members approved increasing the company’s authorized capital from EGP 600 million to EGP 1 billion, as well as raising the issued cash capital from EGP 200 million to EGP 395 million.

The EGP 195 million capital increase amount will be distributed over 975 million ordinary shares with a par value of EGP 0.20 per share.