Arab Finance: The standalone net profits after tax of MB Engineering jumped by 59.90% to EGP 215,315 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 134,652 in Q1 2025, according to the financial statements.

Revenues hit EGP 2.263 million at the end of March 2026, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 3.356 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.0010 in Q1 2026 when compared to EGP 0.0006 a year earlier.

In 2025, the standalone net profits after tax climbed to EGP 42.581 million from EGP 9.876 million in 2024.