MUSCAT: The Law on Combating Cybercrime, promulgated by Royal Decree No (61/2026), aims to enhance national digital security, protect society from cybercrime, ensure the confidentiality and integrity of electronic data and information, protect digital evidence and achieve legal deterrence by enacting penalties for crimes committed using information technology.

The law will enable the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to combat cybercrime as well as prevent attacks on websites, information systems, and information technology tools.

The first chapter contains definitions of the most important terms and phrases used in the law as well as defines its scope of application to the crimes stipulated therein.

Chapter Two criminalizes acts of infringement upon electronic data or information and information systems, including the intentional and unlawful acquisition of passwords, codes, or any other means of accessing an information system, website, or information technology tool.

Chapter Three outlines crimes of misuse of information technology tools, including the possession, provision, or distribution of any devices, equipment, software, or data for committing or facilitating the commission of any of the crimes set forth by this law, or for concealing their traces or digital evidence.

Chapter Four criminalizes concealing or refusing to provide the access codes for information technology devices used in committing or facilitating any of the crimes stipulated in this law to a judicial officer.

Chapter Five criminalizes impersonating a natural or legal person using a website, information system, or information technology device, or using a website, information system, or information technology device to obtain an unlawful benefit for oneself or others through fraudulent means.

Chapter Six outlines content-related crimes, which are divided into five categories. The first category includes crimes against the state, such as using a website, information system, or information technology device to produce or disseminate the principles of a terrorist organization, ideas, or programs for terrorist purposes, or to promote such activities, or to publish methods for manufacturing explosives, weapons and tools used in terrorist operations.

Chapter Seven of the law criminalizes using a website, information system, or information technology to forge electronic payment methods, or to use them to steal electronic payment data.

Chapter Eight criminalizes the use of a website, information system, or information technology to form organized criminal groups.

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