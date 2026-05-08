MUSCAT: Amid growing global concerns over cyberattacks targeting hospitals and medical institutions, Oman on Thursday launched the sixth edition of the Oman Cybersecurity Conference, with experts warning that protecting healthcare data and digital infrastructure has become an urgent national priority.

Held under the auspices of Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, the conference brought together government officials, cybersecurity specialists and healthcare leaders to discuss the future of cybersecurity in the healthcare sector and strategies to strengthen national digital resilience.

Organised by Al Roya in cooperation with the Electronic Defence Centre and the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy, the conference focused on the theme 'Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Sector', highlighting the growing need to secure healthcare systems and protect sensitive patient information amid rapid digital transformation.

The event also marked the launch of the 'Cybersecurity Compliance Award in the Healthcare Sector', aimed at encouraging healthcare institutions to adopt advanced cybersecurity standards and strengthen compliance with national digital security regulations.

Speaking at the opening session, Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, Secretary-General of the conference, said cybersecurity has evolved into a critical pillar for protecting national sectors, particularly healthcare.

He noted that Oman’s healthcare sector has undergone significant digital transformation in recent years through projects led by the Ministry of Health, including the 'Shifa' application and the national unified electronic health record initiative.

“These rapid digital advancements require equally advanced cybersecurity systems capable of protecting healthcare infrastructure from cyberattacks, data breaches and digital crimes,” Al Taie said.

He stressed that cyber threats are no longer theoretical concerns but real challenges facing institutions worldwide, especially in healthcare, where highly confidential patient data is stored digitally.

Eng Khamis bin Salem al Hajri, Head of the Electronic Defence Centre, described cybersecurity in healthcare as a fundamental component of national security due to its direct link to human life and public safety.

Citing international data, Al Hajri said healthcare remains among the world’s most targeted sectors for cyberattacks, with the average cost of a healthcare data breach exceeding $10 million per incident.

“More than 70 per cent of healthcare institutions worldwide experienced cyber incidents within a single year, while phishing attacks account for over 90 per cent of cyber intrusions,” he said.

He also referred to the 2017 WannaCry ransomware attack that disrupted Britain’s National Health Service and forced the cancellation of nearly 19,000 medical appointments.

Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Regulation, said Oman’s healthcare system is witnessing a 'fundamental transformation' driven by smart healthcare technologies and integrated digital platforms.

He said the ministry is pursuing a proactive cybersecurity strategy focused on policy development, infrastructure modernisation, investment in national talent and the use of artificial intelligence to predict and analyse cyber threats.

Participants concluded that cybersecurity is now essential to maintaining trust in healthcare systems, safeguarding patient privacy and ensuring uninterrupted medical services in an increasingly digital world.

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