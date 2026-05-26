Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), in partnership with Tabreed Bahrain and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has announced a line-up of high-level speakers for its upcoming round-table on “Accelerating Energy Efficiency Delivery under Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy.”

The event will be held on June 3 at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel, Bahrain.

Part of SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, the session will bring together senior representatives from multilateral organisations, government entities, utilities, developers, and banks to examine how Bahrain can accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency objectives as part of its broader energy transition agenda.

The session will kick off with two fireside chats. The first, titled “The Global Cooling Challenge: Advancing Energy Efficiency and Climate Resilience,” will feature Lily Riahi, Head - Buildings and Cooling Unit, UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and will be moderated by Pablo Avogadri, Partner and Director – Energy, BCG.

The second fireside chat, titled “Regional Perspectives on Energy Efficiency and District Cooling in the GCC,” will feature Antonio Di Cecca, Chief Operating Officer at Tabreed, in conversation with Pablo Avogadri, exploring regional opportunities and practical approaches to advancing district cooling and energy efficiency initiatives across the GCC.

The event will also feature a panel discussion moderated by Lukas C Jochem, Project Leader at BCG, with participation from:

• Ali AlRumaihi, Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain

• Mohamed Elfayoumy, General Manager, Bahrain Bay Utilities

• Timothy O'Donnell, Head of Master Planning, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services

• Wesam Baqer, Head of Coverage – Wholesale Banking Group, Gulf International Bank

• Qahtan Mohammed, Acting Director of Energy Efficiency & District Cooling, Ministry of Electricity & Water Affairs

• Eng. Hasan Mubarak, Chief of Hazardous Chemicals Management, SCE

The central focus of the discussion will be the role of district cooling and integrated demand-side infrastructure solutions in reducing cooling-related electricity consumption and peak demand pressures. The session will also explore how Bahrain can balance supply-side investment with scalable demand-side approaches while advancing broader sustainability and climate commitments.

SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series takes place throughout the year in cities across the region, taking an in-depth look at topics critical to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability priorities.

The Forum’s 2026 edition is supported by Lead Partners: BBK, SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank and Gulf International Bank; Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain, Boston Consulting Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH Bank, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

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