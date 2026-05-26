Doha - Qatar’s government services platform, Hukoomi, has announced comprehensive technical updates to its website and mobile application, effective May 25, 2026, in preparation for the official launch of the platform’s new and enhanced edition.

The updates come as part of the development of the next generation of digital government services in Qatar, in line with the aspirations of the community, supporting the country’s digital transformation journey, and contributing to the achievement of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The current version of the mobile application will be discontinued effective May 25, 2026, with users being redirected to the new Hukoomi platform to benefit from its enhanced digital services and experiences.

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