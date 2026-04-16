Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s banking sector total assets reached QR2.173 trillion in February 2026. The total assets expanded by 5 percent over the past five years (2020-2025).

The liquid assets to total assets stood at healthy 30 percent in February this year, according to a report released by QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), yesterday.

The monthly report highlighted the total assets, loans, and deposits. The sector’s loans remained flat month-on-month (MoM) to reach QR1,461.4bn in February this year.

The public sector loans declined by 2.7 percent while private sector loans remained flat. The total public sector loans sequentially receded by 2.7 percent (-0.6 percent versus FY2025) in the review period. Meanwhile loans grew by an average of 4.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2025).

The government segment (represents approximately 39 percent of public sector loans) increased by 2.2 percent MoM (+17.6% vs.FY2025), while the government institutions segment (represents approximately 53 percent of total public sector loans) contracted by 8.3 percent MoM (-11.9 percent versus FY2025).

The semi-government institutions’ segment (represents 8 percent of total public sector loans) contributed positively although immaterially, expanding by 15.4 percent MoM (+7.8 percent versus FY2025) during February 2026.

On the other hand the deposits by commercial banks declined 0.5 percent month-on-month during February 2026 to reach QR1,061.2bn.

The public sector deposits decreased 1.3 percent MoM, while private sector deposits moved up 1 percent. The non-resident deposits decreased by 2.3 percent MoM (+7.3 percent versus December 2025).

The deposits grew by an average 2.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2025). In February this year, the public sector deposits contributed 32.9 percent to the total deposits, private sector (47.3 percent) and non-resident (19.8 percent).

The loans to deposits ratio (simple LDR which does not take into account other stable sources of funds) increased from 137 percent in January 2026 to 138 percent in February this year.

However, as per QCB’s guideline in calculating the LDR (including stable sources of funds), the LDR is well below the 100 percent limit.

The Qatar banking sector Loan Provisions to Gross Loans remained flat at 4 percent MoM in February 2026 compared to 4 percent as of year-end

The Loan Loss Provisions were flat MoM (+1.1 versus year-end 2025). So far Stage 3 loans have remained stable, the data revealed.

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