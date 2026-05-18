Doha - Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has joined the Gulf Capital Market Association (GCMA) as an associate member, marking an important step towards building a more structured and competitive financial ecosystem in Qatar.

This development builds on the memorandum of understanding signed between QFC and GCMA in February 2025 to enhance collaboration and explore the potential of establishing a Qatar-branch of the GCMA Asset Management Chapter. It also supports the development of a local investment management association, which is expected to provide a platform to represent industry perspectives, promote best practices, strengthen sector awareness, and engage with regulators on matters of shared interest.

The membership was announced on the sidelines of the Asset Management Roundtable hosted by QFC, which brought together senior leaders from the asset management community to discuss key industry trends, evolving market dynamics, regional and global outlooks, and the regulatory landscape.

QFC’s membership with the GCMA reinforces its commitment to advancing the investment management sector by facilitating collaboration among global and regional firms, key market actors, and regulators. The move aligns with broader national priorities to further develop and diversify the financial services sector.

Commenting on the significance of the membership QFC Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Rashid Al Khater said, “The membership of QFC in GCMA reflects our focus on strengthening Qatar’s investment landscape by collaborating closely with key local industry stakeholders and global organisations. As this sector evolves, initiatives such as this play an important role in supporting a competitive business environment and ensuring firms can operate within a more connected and forward-looking ecosystem.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of QFC’s membership, GCMA President Michael Grifferty said, “The Gulf Capital Market Association is pleased to welcome the Qatar Financial Centre as its newest member, reinforcing QFC’s position as a regional hub for market innovation in line with its goal of further developing Qatar’s financial industry ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with QFC and industry stakeholders to advance the asset management industry in Qatar.”

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