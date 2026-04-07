DOHA: Qatar Chamber participated in a virtual seminar organised by the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council Chambers (FGCCC) to discuss the key challenges and obstacles facing the Gulf private sector amid current circumstances, while also addressing the views and concerns of private sector representatives.

In the seminar, Qatar Chamber (QC) was represented by Board Member and Chairman of the Services Committee at QC, Eng Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, and Board Member and Chairman of the Food Security and Environment Committee at QC, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The seminar was chaired by Secretary-General of FGCCC, Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, with the participation of Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, and Executive Director of the GCC Customs Union Authority, Dr Sulaiman bin Masoud Al Ghafri.

During the seminar, Eng Al Misnad commended the strong level of cooperation among GCC stakeholders, noting the impact of current developments on rising prices.He called for organizing a dedicated seminar to explore practical solutions, emphasizing the importance of involving international shipping and insurance companies in these discussions.

In turn, Al Obaidli hailed the swift measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the movement of goods across GCC countries, calling on other member states to adopt similar approaches.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships during the current phase.

In his remarks, Al Obaidli also proposed several initiatives for GCC Chambers in partnership with the public sector, including a unified electronic system to facilitate the movement of goods across internal borders without duplicate inspections, a GCC database linking exporters and importers to address supply shortages, and a Commercial Dispute Resolution Center to support traders and ensure the smooth flow of services across the GCC.

For their part, the participants in the seminar commended the strong cooperation and solidarity among GCC countries, emphasizing the need to enhance joint efforts to resolve obstacles facing truck movement at ports.

The organization of this seminar reflects the keenness of the Federation and GCC authorities to address private sector challenges and facilitate trade among member states.

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