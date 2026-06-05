Muscat: The Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has confirmed that operations at the Mina Al Fahal terminal are continuing as normal following reports of an explosion and a temporary suspension of oil loading. In an official statement, the company clarified that all port activities remain unaffected and are proceeding according to standard operational procedures.

The clarification was issued after media reports, citing anonymous sources, claimed that crude oil loading had been halted between single-buoy mooring (SBM) berths 1 and 2 due to an alleged drone attack. While shipping data indicated that several supertankers were anchored offshore, Omani officials have not confirmed any attack or identifying a possible source. The Mina Al Fahal facility serves as Oman's primary crude export hub, handling between 800,000 and 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

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