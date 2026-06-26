Muscat – Oman, in close coordination with the International Maritime Organization, has released updated guidelines for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

These measures are designed to facilitate efficient vessel passage through a dedicated transit corridor. The established route, which spans a total length of 80.7 nautical miles from the waiting area to waypoint six, includes a core corridor length of 62.2 nautical miles.

Vessel movements are systematically organised into transit groups, with communications strictly maintained via International VHF Channel 16 and other designated maritime channels to ensure continued safety and security.

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