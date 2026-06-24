Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran have issued a joint statement following the visit of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, and Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.

Oman affirmed its support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States of America and Iran, and emphasised the importance of continuing dialogue and coordination to support its successful implementation.

Oman and Iran, as the two coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to ensuring safe passage through the strait in full conformity with the relevant provisions of international law, while underscoring their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their respective territorial waters in the strait. The two sides also deliberated on matters relating to the strait in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Islamabad MoU.

The two sides agreed to sustain dialogue on this matter through a joint working group established between their respective foreign ministries, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the services to be rendered in this regard, and the associated costs, in line with internationally recognised standards. In this context, the two sides agreed to engage in discussions with littoral states of the region, as well as with any other related parties.

The two sides affirmed that all arrangements pertaining to the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the two strait states.

Oman and Iran renewed their commitment to preserving the Strait of Hormuz as a safe and open maritime passage for international navigation, and emphasised the significance of continued cooperation to reinforce maritime safety, safeguard the freedom of navigation and uphold regional stability.