Muscat – The Environment Authority (EA) has launched an upgraded version of its digital monitoring and inspection platform Washq, as part of efforts to strengthen environmental oversight, improve operational efficiency and enhance the security of environmental data.

The launch took place on Tuesday during the authority’s third annual Cybersecurity Awareness Week, organised in cooperation with Cyber Defence Centre and the Advanced Cybersecurity Academy under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, Chairman of EA.

The upgraded platform uses advanced digital technologies to support inspection and monitoring activities, enabling more efficient operations and data-driven decision-making. The initiative aligns with the authority’s strategy to modernise environmental monitoring systems, enhance information security and safeguard environmental data.

On the sidelines of the event, EA signed a consultancy agreement with ITHCA Group for the implementation of the Environmental Information Bank project. The project seeks to establish an integrated system for managing environmental data and improving its use in decision-making and future planning.

The Cybersecurity Awareness Week programme featured specialised presentations addressing emerging cyber challenges, including the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity and the legal and institutional responsibilities of senior management in tackling cyber risks.

Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Husseini, Director of the Digital Transformation Department and Head of the Information Security Section at EA, said the initiative has become an important element of the authority’s digital transformation journey since its launch in 2022.

“Cybersecurity has become the first line of defence for business continuity, institutional resilience and the protection of digital assets,” Al Husseini said.

He added that this year’s event drew participation from academic institutions, government entities and specialised companies, as well as cybersecurity leaders from across the public sector.

“The event reflects the shared responsibility of protecting Oman’s digital space while strengthening governance and risk management practices,” he said.

The week included an accompanying exhibition where cybersecurity and technology companies showcased the latest solutions and best practices in data protection and digital risk management.

The annual awareness programme aims to enhance understanding of cyber threats, promote the safe and responsible use of digital technologies, and strengthen digital readiness across government institutions.