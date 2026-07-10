•Data centres face major test under CBN’s local hosting mandate

NIGERIA is putting its data sovereignty ambitions to the test as foreign technology firms that still control most of the country’s cloud infrastructure come under official scrutiny. With critical government, financial, and consumer data stored on servers outside its borders, regulators are launching a probe to assess compliance, risks, and how much control local entities actually have over information deemed strategic to national security and economic growth.

“This is the moment Nigeria decides if digital independence is policy or just rhetoric,” said a Lagos-based tech policy analyst.

He added: “You can’t claim sovereignty over data that lives on someone else’s servers in Dublin or Virginia.

The probe will force a hard conversation: do we build local capacity, force data localisation, or accept the trade-offs of foreign cloud convenience?”

This is coming at a time when the Federal Government has directed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate allegations of anti-competitive practices against major global technology companies, including Meta, Alphabet (Google), X (formerly Twitter), and several Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms operating in Nigeria.

The directive followed a joint petition by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP). The NPO accused the firms of undermining fair competition, threatening Nigerian media organisations, and infringing on content creators’ rights.

The position was conveyed in a letter signed by Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Global policy analyst Dr. Victor Okhai welcomed the move, arguing Nigeria deserves compensation through royalties and other mechanisms for the value extracted from its data and content.

“They make money from this environment. There’s nothing that should make them above the law,” he said.

He referenced the FCCPC’s 2025 landmark $222 million penalty against Meta for consumer protection violations — now under appeal — as evidence that accountability is possible.

Speaking on Arise TV program on Tuesday, Okhai urged registration and compliance with local laws, noting that global firms adjust operations elsewhere for taxes and regulations. He expressed confidence in Nigeria’s tech expertise and ministerial leadership to negotiate the best outcomes.

Parallel to the probe, Nigeria’s financial sector faces a major test under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) local hosting mandate. Banks, fintechs, and payment companies must migrate transactional data from overseas cloud servers to domestic data centres by January 1, 2027. This shift targets one of the economy’s most valuable assets amid explosive digital payments growth.

The Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) data shows electronic transactions reached ?1.07 quadrillion (about $702 billion) in 2024, an 80percent surge, with 11.2 billion transactions.

Much of the underlying infrastructure still relies on foreign hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Nigeria’s top 10 banks spent ?177.91 billion on IT in Q1 2026, up 30.8percent year-on-year, yet dependence persists.

The country’s data centre industry, however, claims readiness. There are about 26 facilities, 18 commercial, offering 50-56 MW live capacity (124 MW installed).

This positions Nigeria as Africa’s second-largest market after South Africa. Expansions target 210-300 MW by 2030, driven by AI, cloud, and localisation.

Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres (OADC), called the directive “long overdue,” highlighting Tier-III facilities, backup power, and submarine cable links.

Rack Centre reports 100percent uptime via off-grid gas systems.

Experts view the dual push — the FCCPC probe and CBN mandate — as a pivotal assertion of sovereignty. Success hinges on execution, investment, and balancing localisation with innovation. The outcome will shape whether Nigeria’s digital ambitions deliver true independence or remain aspirational.

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