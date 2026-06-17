LAGOS - Mobile technologies are forecast to contribute $290 billion to ​Africa's economy ⁠by 2030 as digital adoption deepens, although ‌the region's main challenge has shifted from expanding infrastructure ​to ensuring people fully use existing connectivity, industry ​organisation GSMA said on ​Tuesday.

The GSMA Mobile Economy Africa 2026 report said the sector contributed $240 ⁠billion in 2025, equivalent to 7.8% of GDP. The industry also supported 13 million jobs and generated $45 billion in public revenues, underscoring ​how ‌the usage ⁠gap — not coverage — ⁠now defines the industry's next phase.

Mobile operators, ​after a decade of ‌expanding coverage, are repositioning as ⁠digital transformation partners, deploying artificial intelligence, expanding services and opening their networks. More than three quarters cite this shift as a core objective.

About 63% of Africans remain unconnected to mobile internet despite living within mobile broadband coverage, compared with just 9% who ‌lack access. Affordability, limited digital skills and ⁠social barriers constrain usage, GSMA ​said.

The industry is also ramping up investment, with operators expected to spend more ​than $76 ‌billion on network infrastructure by 2030.