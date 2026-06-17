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LAGOS - Mobile technologies are forecast to contribute $290 billion to Africa's economy by 2030 as digital adoption deepens, although the region's main challenge has shifted from expanding infrastructure to ensuring people fully use existing connectivity, industry organisation GSMA said on Tuesday.
The GSMA Mobile Economy Africa 2026 report said the sector contributed $240 billion in 2025, equivalent to 7.8% of GDP. The industry also supported 13 million jobs and generated $45 billion in public revenues, underscoring how the usage gap — not coverage — now defines the industry's next phase.
Mobile operators, after a decade of expanding coverage, are repositioning as digital transformation partners, deploying artificial intelligence, expanding services and opening their networks. More than three quarters cite this shift as a core objective.
About 63% of Africans remain unconnected to mobile internet despite living within mobile broadband coverage, compared with just 9% who lack access. Affordability, limited digital skills and social barriers constrain usage, GSMA said.
The industry is also ramping up investment, with operators expected to spend more than $76 billion on network infrastructure by 2030.