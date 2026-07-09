The President & Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has urged the Federal Government to direct capital injection into six marine priority areas.

Listing the marine areas during the 2nd Quarter 2026 Citizens/Stakeholders’ Engagement held by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Lagos, Dangote said they include: port infrastructure and logistics; maritime manufacturing and shipbuilding; fisheries and aquaculture value chain; marine technology and data services; marine renewable energy; and coastal tourism.

According to the richest man in Africa, while presenting a paper titled: Driving Private Sector Investment and Industrialisation in Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy: “The opportunities within Nigeria’s marine and blue economy are extensive, but capital should be directed to areas capable of generating the greatest economic value, creating sustainable jobs and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness.

“Allow me to highlight a few priority areas: Port Infrastructure and Logistics; Maritime Manufacturing and Shipbuilding; Fisheries and Aquaculture Value Chain; Marine Technology and Data Services; Marine Renewable Energy; amd Coastal Tourism.”

On Public-Private Partnerships, Dangote explained that Nigeria must move beyond seeing PPP simply as financing arrangements.

“When we talk about public-private partnerships, we must move beyond seeing them simply as financing arrangements. They should be viewed as strategic partnerships for national development. Unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy requires a level of collaboration that goes beyond the traditional PPP model,” he said.

“Government must provide clear policies, a predictable regulatory environment and critical infrastructure. The private sector must bring long-term capital, innovation and operational excellence. Academic and research institutions should support innovation, technology and skills development, while coastal communities must be active partners in protecting marine resources and ensuring the long-term sustainability of investments.

“Each stakeholder has a distinct responsibility, but success depends on all of them working together. Encouragingly, this collaborative approach is already beginning to take shape. In February 2026, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) strengthened collaboration to develop a pipeline of PPP projects capable of mobilising private investment to meet Nigeria’s estimated $14.2 billion annual urban infrastructure requirements over the next decade.”

Dangote added: “Similarly, the World Bank, through its PROBLUE initiative, has also deepened its partnership with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to support implementation of Nigeria’s blue economy strategy, including the establishment of Blue Clusters across selected pilot states.

“The cluster approach is a practical and strategic pathway for accelerating investment. Coastal industrial clusters anchored by modern port infrastructure, supported by Special Economic Zones, and complemented by efficient customs processes, digital infrastructure and targeted fiscal incentives can create investable ecosystems that attract long-term domestic and international capital.

“More importantly, they can stimulate industrialisation, strengthen value chains, generate quality employment and position Nigeria as a leading maritime and logistics hub in Africa.”

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