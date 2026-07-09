The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance regional maritime governance, and promote the sustainable development of the Blue Economy across West Africa.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lagos, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, expressed appreciation to Ghana for its support during Nigeria’s re-election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Category C Council, noting that the longstanding relationship between both countries continues to advance maritime development within the region.

He said the MoU provides a practical framework for deeper collaboration in maritime safety and security, mutual recognition of Certificates of Competency (CoC), institutional capacity building, knowledge sharing, comparative research, joint enforcement initiatives, and regional cooperation at international maritime fora.

Mobereola advised that the partnership should be driven by measurable outcomes through a structured implementation process.

“We will continue to work together to grow our economies and make the maritime sector safer. This Memorandum of Understanding is a commitment to do better. NIMASA will fully play its part in implementing the agreement, while both institutions must establish annual implementation agendas to monitor progress and deliver tangible results,” he said.

Under the agreement, both maritime administrations will establish a Joint Consultative Team (JCT) to develop action plans, coordinate implementation, and monitor agreed programmes through designated focal persons. The JCT will meet twice yearly, with meetings hosted alternately by Nigeria and Ghana to review implementation progress, evaluate cooperation activities, and strengthen bilateral engagement.

The MoU is expected to improve maritime governance, strengthen institutional capacity, promote evidence-based policymaking through comparative research, enhance regulatory effectiveness, and reinforce collaborative efforts to combat piracy, armed robbery at sea, and maritime terrorism, particularly within the Gulf of Guinea.

Earlier in his remarks, the director general of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, described the agreement as a milestone in the longstanding relationship between both maritime administrations.

He acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role within the region, noting that Ghana has, over the years, drawn valuable lessons from several Nigerian maritime initiatives, including the country’s Cabotage regime, ship registry, and regulatory frameworks.

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