The Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA), Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, has said modern hydrography remains critical to Nigeria’s maritime safety, ocean governance and environmental protection, stressing that the country must transform the way it organises, standardises and shares ocean data to secure its Blue Economy future.

Fadahunsi made the assertion on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World Hydrography Day celebration, scheduled to hold on June 20 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

According to him, accurate charts and ocean-data products generated through modern hydrographic surveys are indispensable for safe navigation, port development, offshore energy operations, submarine cable and pipeline routing, fisheries management and coastal resilience planning.

“Hydrography remains the bedrock of maritime safety, ocean governance and environmental protection. Accurate charts and ocean-data products derived from modern surveys are essential for safe navigation, port development, offshore energy, submarine cable and pipeline routing, fisheries management and coastal-resilience planning,” he said.

The 2026 World Hydrography Day celebration is themed “Transforming How Ocean Data is Shared,” a focus Fadahunsi described as both strategic and timely for Nigeria’s maritime development agenda.

He explained that the theme was intentionally framed in simple language to encourage participation from a wider audience beyond hydrographers and navigation experts.

“While the underlying focus is technical, the IHO has deliberately framed the theme in clear, non-technical language to engage a broad range of stakeholders beyond hydrographers and navigation specialists, including policymakers, industry, academia and the general public,” he said.

Fadahunsi noted that the theme aligns with the planned adoption of S-100-based data services, particularly S-101 Electronic Navigational Charts and S-102 Bathymetric Surface products, which support the International Maritime Organisation’s acceptance of S-100 ECDIS as a standard navigation tool in international shipping.

“By transforming how ocean data is organised, standardised and shared, especially through S-100-compliant services, Nigeria can reduce navigational risk, support efficient maritime trade and contribute to regional and global efforts to keep sea lanes safe,” he added.

The NHA boss disclosed that the highlight of the celebration would be a plenary session bringing together hydrographic experts, researchers, policymakers, maritime authorities, industry stakeholders, and development partners to explore how improved ocean-data sharing can enhance navigation safety, maritime administration, and Blue Economy growth across Africa.

According to him, three technical papers will be presented during the session, focusing on inclusive governance and equity in Africa’s Blue Economy, the application of geospatial intelligence to marine decision-making, and the strategic use of ocean data to support sustainable offshore energy development and indigenous oil and gas leadership.

Fadahunsi said the discussions are expected to generate practical recommendations on improving ocean-data accessibility, interoperability, and governance while strengthening collaboration among hydrographic offices, regulators, academic institutions, and private-sector operators.

He also linked Nigeria’s participation in the event to broader international initiatives, including the International Hydrographic Organisation agenda, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 on Life Below Water, and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030).

“By embracing the IHO’s theme, Nigeria positions itself as an active contributor to global efforts to modernise ocean-information systems for the benefit of shipping, coastal communities, and the environment,” he said.

Fadahunsi called on the media to support efforts to raise awareness about hydrography and the role of the NHA in advancing modern hydrographic standards.

“We urge the media to highlight the role of the NHA in implementing modern hydrographic standards, supporting S-100-based data services and partnering with regional and international organisations to transform how ocean data is shared for safety, security and sustainable development,” he stated.

“As we say in the Nigerian Navy, onward together. Let us work collectively to transform how ocean data is shared today so that we can secure safer, smarter, and more sustainable oceans for tomorrow.”