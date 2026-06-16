ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. a leading offshore wind equipment manufacturer to explore long-term cooperation across offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure, and strategic vessel investments.

The collaboration builds on a series of strategic initiatives and partnerships announced by AD Ports Group in the renewable energy and offshore sectors, including recent agreements with Masdar, Siemens Energy, and Green Parrot, as well as the acquisition of Balenciaga Astilleros Shipyard in Spain, a specialist in offshore wind construction, all of which are building the Group’s offshore energy capabilities.

The MoU reflects the shared ambition of both parties to combine their complementary strengths in order to accelerate growth within the offshore wind and energy infrastructure markets in Europe and other regions.

Under the framework of the MoU, both parties will explore opportunities, including transportation solutions for offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, cooperation on selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, plus fabrication, assembly, and logistics solutions for offshore energy infrastructure.

Friedrich Portner, Chief Commercial Officer, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “We are pleased to partner with Dajin Heavy Industry to jointly work on opportunities that leverage our maritime and logistics capabilities in support of the offshore wind sector, a strategic growth area for us. Together, we aim to deliver more integrated, efficient solutions across the renewable energy value chain."

Walid Oulmane, Chief Commercial Officer – New Products, Dajin Heavy Industry, said, "This MoU represents an exciting opportunity to combine industrial strength, maritime expertise, and long-term strategic vision. We believe both companies can create meaningful value together in support of the global energy transition."

The offshore wind energy market continues to experience strong global growth, driven by accelerating decarbonisation targets, large-scale renewable energy investments, and the expansion of offshore wind capacity across Europe, Asia, and emerging markets.

The industry is projected to grow from US$109 billion in 2026, to US$307.5 billion by 2035, reflecting the increasing scaled and strategic importance of offshore wind within the global energy transition.